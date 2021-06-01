Chnnll Saturday; Nilüfer Yanya, Ada Lea Sunday at Slowdown…

Nilüfer Yanya plays Sunday night at The Slowdown.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Well I was all set to tell you that “it looks like another O’Leaver’s weekend,” and then I get word that Saturday night’s Lightning Stills/Wagon Blasters show has been postponed! No word on the rescheduled date but hopefully it’ll be sometime in June, says Mr. Craig. Fingers crossed.

That really messed up my weekend, but whaddya gonna do? Here’s what we have left:

Saturday night, Chicago indie band Chnnll headlines at Reverb. Frontman Chris Davidson worked with producer Joey Waronker (R.E.M., Beck) on his 2020 debut full-length that included some help from Death Cab’s Zac Rae. Bach Mai and Bad Self Portraits open at 8 p.m. $12.

<a href="https://chnnll.bandcamp.com/album/the-test">The Test by CHNNLL</a>

Sunday night night, London-based singer/songwriter Nilüfer Yanya headlines at Slowdown Jr. Her latest album, Painless (2022, ATO), received Pitchfork’s “Best New Music” designation (along with an 8.4 rating). Opening the show is a sort of recent addition to the Saddle Creek Records roster, Ada Lea, who’s on the road supporting her latest, One Hand on the Steering Wheel the Other Sewing a Garden. Also on the bill is Chicago’s Tasha. $25, 8 p.m.

<a href="https://niluferyanya.bandcamp.com/album/painless">PAINLESS by Nilufer Yanya</a>

<a href="https://adaleamusic.bandcamp.com/album/one-hand-on-the-steering-wheel-the-other-sewing-a-garden">one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden by Ada Lea</a>

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

