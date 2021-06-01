Another bleak (music) weekend; Little Brazil premieres new video…

Screen cap from the new video by Little Brazil for the title track off their forthcoming album, Just Leave.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

From an indie music perspective, there literally is nothing going this weekend.

The 1% calendar is loaded with grunty metal acts (even Slowdown has a chest-beater metal show). The Sydney has DJs all weekend. All this amidst rising cries that, despite the addition of so many new music venues (none of which have opened yet) and the retreat of COVID (for now), when it comes to national indie tours, we still live in NOmaha. Fact check: This is not new. It’s been this way for awhile. We’re just noticing it more because we’re getting back out there post-pandemic.

Look, I’m fine with it. The weather is going to be godawful cold, anyway. We have Built to Spill next Thursday, Belle & Sebastian next Saturday. But it really sucks that there aren’t even any local indie shows going on this weekend, either. And The Brothers is gone, so… WTF we supposed to do?

Anyway, it’ll give me more time to watch the new video by Little Brazil for the title track off their upcoming album, Just Leave. This one has a rogue’s gallery of talent involved including director Bill Sitzmann, videographer Django-Greenblatt-Seay, not to mention Tony Bonacci, Scott Drickey, Jon Tvrdik and Jon Ochsner. Heck, these guys should be working on a feature film project instead of a music video. When you’re Little Brazil and Max Track Records, you can attract the big guns, which is exactly what they’ve done here.

The Sydney has never looked better, but now you’ll see why I’ve never used their bathroom. Little Brazil’s album release show for Just Leave is June 4 at The Waiting Room with Uh Oh and Las Cruxes (Hey, that’s on a weekend!). Sucks that I’m going to be out of town, as this will be one of the biggest music scene events of the year…

