ADULT., Kontravoid, Spike Hellis, Southern Culture on the Skids, Dressy Bessy tonight…

ADULT. plays tonight at Reverb Lounge

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Busy Tuesday.

There’s a goth dance party going on tonight. Detroit electroclash / electro-punk band ADULT. brings their synth-style techno to the Reverb. The duo of Adam Miller and Nicola Kuperus have had their last few albums released by Dais Records, including the most recent, 2022’s Becoming Undone. Opening are two EDM up-and-comers — LA-based masked man Kontravoid and fellow Angelinos Spike Hellis. This is a show that should have been held in a converted Meatpacking District warehouse circa 1988. Bring your (leather) dancing shows. 8 p.m., $17.

<a href="https://adultmusic.bandcamp.com/album/becoming-undone">Becoming Undone by ADULT.</a>

<a href="https://kontravoid.bandcamp.com/album/faceless">Faceless by Kontravoid</a>

<a href="https://spikehellis.bandcamp.com/album/spike-hellis">Spike Hellis by Spike Hellis</a>

Meanwhile, just a stone’s throw away at The Waiting Room, Southern Culture on the Skids returns. The Chapel Hill twangin’ trio has been at it for over 30 years. Their latest, At Home with Southern Culture on the Skids, was released last year on Kudzu Records. Opening is Denver’s Dressy Bessy a.k.a. Tammy Ealom, whose latest album, 2019’s Fast Faster Disaster was released by Yep Roc. You get both for $20. Starts at 8 p.m.

<a href="https://dressybessy.bandcamp.com/album/fast-faster-disaster-3">Fast Faster Disaster by Dressy Bessy</a>

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2022 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.