Violenteer, The Sun-Less Trio tonight (at O’Leaver’s!)…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Pretty quiet weekend for shows. As has always been the case, we get a lot of touring indie bands during the week as they head to bigger cities for the weekend. Woe is us. That means weekends are typically dedicated to local band shows, and that’s cool, too.

The only one on my radar this weekend is tonight at fabulous O’Leaver’s headlined by new band Violenteer. About the band:

“Hailing from the fertile musical heartland of Omaha, Nebraska, informed by numerous local projects, recordings, and national tours, and by time spent jamming in the Portland music scene, band founder Randy Cotton joined with his brother and long-time creative collaborator Barry Cotton (Members of the Press) and drummer Eric Ebers (Ritual Device, Ravine) to create Violenteer during the COVID global pandemic. As a permanent three piece who occasionally fold-in other acclaimed musicians to add mod-synth, samples, lap-steel, and guitar layers for recording and live shows, Violenteer collectively posit an innovative musical take on this often dark, violent, confusing, and sometimes beautiful world.”

The band will be opening for classic ’80s-’90s grunge band Mudhoney at The Slowdown May 4. Here’s your chance for a sneak preview. Also on the bill is Mike Saklar’s The Sun-Less Trio, and Lincoln metal band The Fatal E’s. It’s a free show. In fact, next month’s show at O’Leaver’s with Wagon Blasters also is free. I’m sure there’s a story behind that. The fun starts at 9 p.m.

<a href="https://thesunlesstrio.bandcamp.com/album/the-willow-tree">The Willow Tree by The Sun-Less Trio</a>

That’s all I got for the weekend. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

