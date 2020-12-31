Is The Sydney becoming Omaha’s premiere stage for local bands? Destroyer, Rosali tonight at The Waiting Room…

Destroyer at The Waiting Room, Feb. 3, 2018. The band returns tonight.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Today, the Sydney in Benson is announcing a large slate of shows over the next couple of months that primarily features local indie/punk acts. This used to be the sweet spot for O’Leaver’s pre-pandemic. Now that we’re on the other side of COVID (hopefully), O’Leaver’s rarely hosts shows (though they have a scorcher planned with Wagon Blasters May 14).

The Sydney’s calendar is dominated by new bands I’m not familiar with (and a few that I am). Consider this a changing of the guard? The one advantage O’Leaver’s had pre-pandemic was booking more touring indie shows – a pool that The Sydney is just beginning to tip their toes into. O’Leaver’s had the advantage of having the Cursive guys as a magnet for those tours, often bringing in acts that they met on the road. The Sydney, on the other hand, has connections with 1%, the biggest local show promoter hands down.

Tonight, Dan Bejar and Destroyer return to The Waiting Room. The band is on the road supporting their latest release, Labyrinthitis (2022, Merge), which earned a whopping 8.5 and “best new music” designation from Pitchfork. I’m not sure who will be performing alongside Bejar tonight. The last time through, trumpeter JP Carter stole the show. Bejar always surrounds himself with the finest musicians, so be prepared to be impressed. Opener is Philly act Rosali. $22, 8 p.m.

