Fuzz, David Nance Group tonight at The Slowdown; Typhoon at The Waiting Room…

Fuzz play tonight at The Slowdown.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Nice little mid-week show with Ty Segall’s heavy-metal band Fuzz tonight at The Slowdown. The band’s last formal album, III, was recorded by Steve Albini and was released on In the Red Records in 2020. This is the kind of music I would have loved to listen to back in high school driving up and down Dodge St. on a Saturday night in my best friend’s Maverick. It would have fit right in with my Montrose, Steppenwolf and Rainbow cassettes.

Opening is our very own psych-rock mastermind, David Nance and his band. I know they’ve been working on new material and no doubt you’ll get a taste of it tonight. $25, 8 p.m. Bring your ear plugs because you’ll need them.

<a href="https://fuzz-band.bandcamp.com/album/iii">III by Fuzz</a>

<a href="https://davidnance.bandcamp.com/album/staunch-honey">Staunch Honey by David Nance</a>

Also tonight, Portland’s Typhoon plays at The Waiting Room with CARM. $23, 8 p.m.

<a href="https://wearetyphoon.bandcamp.com/album/offerings">Offerings by TYPHOON</a>

* * *

