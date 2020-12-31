Bug Heaven tonight; Petfest line-up; Jim Schroeder, Megan Siebe, We Were Promised Jetpacks Saturday; Sasami Sunday; Bandcamp Friday, new Joyner, Gettman, Kasher…

Sasami at Reverb Lounge, April 19, 2019. The band returns to Reverb Sunday night.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

There’s a shit-ton to get to, so let’s get to it…

Tonight Bug Heaven headlines a Bug Symposium production at The Sydney in Benson, where it’s also Benson First Friday (that means art shows throughout our little city in the city). Crabrangucci also is on the bill. $10, 9 p.m.

Both acts are on the line-up for the 2022 Petfest, happening Aug. 13 behind Petshop Gallery in Benson. This year’s headliners are Chicago electronic/industrial duo HIDE (Dais Records) and Amulets. The full line-up:

HIDE

Amulets

Cat Piss

Universe Contest

Ghost Foot

Nowhere

Bug Heaven

Better Friends

Thirst Things First

Mike Schlesinger

Problems

Aly Peeler

No Thanks

Dave Nance Band

Glow

Ruby Block

Jenny Haniver

Marcey Yates

Crabrangucci

Erawq

I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again: It’s the best local-band lineup of any Nebraska festival. Tickets are $30 advance/$35 DOS, and are available right now.

. 0 0 0 .

Speaking of strong local line-ups, tomorrow night is one of the best: Jim Schroeder will celebrate the release of the vinyl version of his new album, Mesa Buoy, at a concert at Holy Family Community Center, 1714 Izard St. Joining him and his band are Megan Siebe, who’s also celebrating the release of her new album, and Dan McCarthy. It’s a free show and starts at 7 p.m.

<a href="https://jamesschroeder.bandcamp.com/album/mesa-buoy">Mesa Buoy by James Schroeder</a>

Also Saturday night, We Were Promised Jetpacks returns to Omaha, this time to The Waiting Room, with Weakened Friends. 8 p.m., $16.

And then Sunday night is the big Sasami show at Reverb. This is a return engagement, as she kicked ass at Reverb back in April 2019. Since then, she’s really changed up her sound and style. Her new album, Squeeze (2022, Domino) goes from one extreme to another. Jigsaw Youth opens at 8 p.m. $15.

<a href="https://sasami.bandcamp.com/album/squeeze">Squeeze by SASAMI</a>

And lest we forget, it’s Bandcamp Friday, wherein the fine folks at Bandcamp waive their fees for all sales made through their website, and some record labels also are following suit. Bandcamp Fridays are becoming an important release date for indie bands, who use it to drop new singles or pre-sale album notices.

Among them are Simon Joyner, who this morning announced his new album, Songs from a Stolen Guitar, comes out May 20 on Grapefruit Records (a label he owns and operates). The all-star support includes Megan Siebe, viola, backing vocals; David Nance, lead guitars, backing vocals; Michael Krassner, guitar, piano; Max Knouse, guitar; Sunshine Joyner, guitar, vocal; Ryan Jewell, drums, percussion; Wil Hendricks, bass guitar, and Ben Brodin, Wurlitzer, B3, vibraphone. Check out a couple of the songs and preorder here.

<a href="https://simonjoyner.bandcamp.com/album/songs-from-a-stolen-guitar">Songs from a Stolen Guitar by Simon Joyner</a>

Singer/songwriter/rocker Mitch Gettman’s new single, “Goldie” is over 11 minutes long and keeps you grooving the whole time. It’s the first track off a yet-to-be-announced new album and features Paul Jensen on bass, Nate Van Fleet on drums (he also co-engineered the track with Jeremy Gerrett, who mixed/mastered), and mind-blowing sax solo by Skye Junginger. Check it out below.

<a href="https://mitchgettman.bandcamp.com/track/goldie">Goldie by Mitch Gettman</a>

Little Brazil has released yet another new track off their forthcoming album, Just Leave, out June 3 but available for preorder from Max Trax Records website.

<a href="https://littlebrazil.bandcamp.com/track/walking-home-2">Walking Home by Little Brazil</a>

Tim Kasher dropped a new song (and video) fro his new album, Middling Age, which comes out April 15 on 15 Passenger (pre-order here). “Forever of the Living Dead” features Laura Jane Grace and Jeff Rosenstock. Check it.

And Dereck Higgins (of Digital Sex and Chemicals) has a new EP out today called Personal Power. Buy the download here, and check out a track below.

<a href="https://dereckhiggins.bandcamp.com/album/personal-power-ep">Personal Power EP by Dereck Higgins</a>

That’s all I got. If I missed your show (or your album release) put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

