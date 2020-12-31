Bad Bad Men, Cat Piss tonight; Specter Poetics Saturday; Solid Goldberg Sunday; new Big Nope…

Bad Bad Men at Reverb back in August 2021. The band returns tonight.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Three shows this weekend, all featuring local acts. Don’t worry, there’s a boatload of tours coming through in the coming months.

Tonight at Reverb Lounge it’s a 4-act bill headlined by Cat Piss, a noise rock trio featuring Nate Wolf (Pagan Athletes), Sam Lipsett and Casey Plucinski. I’ve yet to catch these “cats.” Maybe tonight. Opening is Nate’s dad, the legendary John Wolf, and his latest heavy rock project with Chris Seibken and Jerry Hug called Bad Bad Men. Also on the bill are Nowhere and DJ Beatlebitch. 9 p.m., $10.

<a href="https://catpissne.bandcamp.com/album/zeppelin-four-pt-2">Zeppelin Four Pt. 2 by Cat Piss</a>

Tomorrow night (Saturday), Specter Poetics a.k.a. Jack McLaughlin, headlines at The Sydney in Benson with Rare Candies and Thee Bots. $5, 9 p.m.

<a href="https://specterpoetics.bandcamp.com/album/specter-poetics">Specter Poetics by Specter Poetics</a>

And finally on Sunday, the one-man party machine of Solid Goldberg (a.k.a. Dave Goldberg) opens for Ghanian hip-hop artist Ata Kak at Reverb Lougne. 8 p.m., $15.

That’s it for shows. In the new music category, former Omahan now LA dude Nate Van Fleet (who you remember from See Through Dresses) released a new track today under his Big Nope moniker called “Golden.” The track’s sound was influenced by Big Star and early Matthew Sweet (as well as Teenage Fanclub). Check it out and have a great weekend.

<a href="https://bignopebignope.bandcamp.com/album/golden">Golden by Big Nope</a>

* * *

