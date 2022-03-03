What is Outlandia Music Festival? The Admiral books Belle & Sebastian, Chvrches, Bright Eyes…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

I don’t know a whole heckuva lot about the Outlandia Music Festival, which was quietly announced online yesterday with little or no details. What I do know:

— It’s a music festival.

— It’s not a new name for SF’s Outside Lands Festival.

— It takes place Aug. 12-13

— The location has not been announced, though I understand it’s near Bellevue.

— It’s a two-day event with an emphasis on camping.

— It’s not a non-profit effort like Maha.

— Among the folks putting it on are 1% Productions and a few people who were originally involved in creating the Maha Music Festival.

More than that, I cannot say, but no doubt we’ll hear all about Outlandia very soon, including who they’ve chosen for a headliner, which will define what the festival is all about and who they’re targeting.

Will the headliner be an indie band similar to those that have played recent Maha festivals? Will it be a legacy indie act from days gone by? Will it be a jam band? Will it be a metal showcase? Will it be hip-hop act? Will it be a mainstream band like those booked at Stir?

The choice of headliner and the supporting acts may or may not be what differentiates Outlandia from Maha, though one assumes the camping element (if they treat it like a big deal) will also be difference maker. I’m not sure a lot of people over the age of 30 are into camping at music events (unless they’re Dead fans).

UPDATE: I’ve just been told by someone involved that there will be no camping in year one of Outlandia, so maybe camping won’t be such a big deal...

Another question: What makes Outlandia a “festival” vs. just two days of outdoor concerts?

I’ve talked to people concerned that Outlandia will crowd out Maha for festival goers. I don’t see that happening, as it sounds like a completely different sort of experience. And as far as I’m concerned, the more the merrier. But I won’t get too excited until we hear the festival line-up.

. 0 0 0 .

Speaking of 1%, Omaha’s favorite production company’s newest venue, The Admiral, is booking some sweet shows as it gets off the ground.

The Admiral, of course, is the old Sokol Auditorium. Yesterday they announced Belle & Sebastian has been booked to play May 28. Chvrches is booked for June 15. Neko Case are is coming June 23. And of course you’ve got two nights of Bright Eyes concerts July 2 and 3. That’s an impressive start with some real A-list bands.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2022 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.