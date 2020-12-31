Vacations, Kid Computer tonight; Squirrel Flower, Summer Salt Saturday; Child of Night Sunday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’s a loaded weekend full of under-the-radar bands. Not only haven’t I heard of most of these folks, finding information online about them is super-challenging. You’d think if you were going to head out on tour, that you’d have either a well-established website or Facebook page to explain who/what your band is all about…

Anyway…

Tonight, Newcastle, Australia indie-pop band Vacations plays at Reverb Lounge. Forever in Bloom came out in 2020 on Human Sounds Records, which has a roster of acts none of whom I’ve heard of. Very punchy jump-jangle rock in a Jetpacks vein (or what I remember WWPJ to sound like). KC band Kid Computer opens at 8 p.m. $15. This is a No Vax No Entry show so bring yer stuff.

<a href="https://kidcomputer.bandcamp.com/track/anything-else">Anything Else by Kid Computer</a>

Tomorrow night it’s the Squirrel Flower show at Reverb I mentioned earlier this week (Is Reverb becoming thee destination for small indie rock shows?). Opening is fellow Chicago band SafeSpace, or at least I think it is. There’s about a dozen “Safe Space” pages in FB and online. The band that owns this one, below, hasn’t released an album since 2018, but I hope it is these guys because this song is pretty awesome. $15, 8 p.m. This one also is a No Vax No Entry show, so bring your stuff to get in.

<a href="https://safespace.bandcamp.com/album/keep-quiet">Keep Quiet by safespace</a>

Meanwhile, down at Slowdown Jr., Saturday night, Austin-based laid-back indie band Summer Salt headlines a show with Brooklyn’s Renata Zeiguer and Chicago’s Kate Stephenson. 8 p.m., $25.

<a href="https://summersaltband.bandcamp.com/album/the-juniper-songbook">The Juniper Songbook by Summer Salt</a>

Sunday night, Columbus electronic/post-punk band Child of Night (Play Alone Records) headlines at The Sydney. Their latest, The Walls at Dawn, is a deep-beat blacklist dance-fueled gothy collection that’s sneaky good. Profit Prison from Bolognia, Italy (on Avant! Records) and Omaha’s Cult Play also are on the bill. 9 p.m., $10. It’s a shame this is a late show on a Sunday night…

<a href="https://childofnight.com/album/the-walls-at-dawn">The Walls At Dawn by C.O.N.</a>

<a href="https://avantrecords.bandcamp.com/album/dreams-of-a-dark-building">Dreams of a Dark Building by PROFIT PRISON</a>

Also Sunday night, Pagan Athletes opens for Garst at Slowdown Jr.. Social Cinema also is on the bill. $10. 8 p.m.

That’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2022 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.