The Post-Pandemic Nebraska Indie Band List of 2022; Yves Tumor tonight; new Little Brazil, Bright Eyes…

Yves Tumor plays tonight at The Slowdown.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Year in and year out, Lazy-i and The Reader had developed a “Top 20” list of the area’s best bands. It was the product of a lot of back-and-forth among the various music beat writers at The Reader, hosted over drinks at a local bar. I was one of the indie music voices. That tradition slowly faded over the years really because The Reader’s music staff became smaller and smaller.

Yesterday on Facebook, a couple readers posted comments that suggested I wasn’t keeping up with the young bands coming up in the local indie scene, which got me digging around online for the last “Top 20” list. Neither The Reader nor Lazy-i had published one since before the pandemic (the 2019 list). With that in mind, here’s my current list of the top local indie bands. Note: I said “Indie” bands, not country acts, not pop bands, not metal, R&B or traditional rock bands, not cover bands, etc. There is a difference. And as I’ve pointed out time and again, Lazy-i covers the local and national indie music scene.

These are the survivors, these are the ones who made it through the other side of COVID. These are bands I know for one reason or another still exist post-pandemic. There are bands not listed here that I’m unsure are still performing. There are also bands not listed I haven’t heard before. Regardless, if we had one of those Top-20 list discussions, this is the list I’d bring to the table. I’m sure I’m missing someone, so let me know.

Lodgings

No Thanks

James Schroeder

Megan Siebe

McCarthy Trenching

Sean Pratt

Problems

Nowhere

Scott Scholtz

David Nance Group

And How

Twinsmith

The Brigadiers

Steady Wells

BIB

Those Far Out Arrows

See Through Dresses

Jack McLaughlin

Relax, It’s Science

Magu

Win/Win

The Sunks

Nathan Ma

Solid Goldberg

Uh Oh

Leafblower

Lightning Stills

Stathi

Anna McClellan

Ethan Jones

Matt Whipkey

Dereck Higgins

Bokr Tov

Wagon Blasters

The Lupines

Mere Shadows

Simon Joyner

Jeff Runnings

Clarence Tilton

Cat Piss

Matthew Sweet

Bug Heaven

Universe Contest

Josh Hoyer

Domestica

Glow in the Dark

Digital Leather

Benny Leather

Pagan Athletes

Bad Bad Men

Stephen Sheehan

Ben Eisenberger

Big Nope

Dirt House

Oquoa

Eric in Outerspace

Hussies

Mike Schlesinger

Mitch Gettman

Little Brazil

Conor Oberst

Criteria

Flight School

This is also a list I’ll reference when asked by out-of-towners (as I sometimes am) what bands are worth checking out in the area and/or adding to their gig when they come to town…

. 0 0 0 .

One of the most anticipated shows of the year is tonight at The Slowdown. Yves Tumor headlines with dance maven Doss. I believe this show has been rescheduled a number of times since before the pandemic and now it’s happening. 8 p.m. start time, $30.

. 0 0 0 .

Little Brazil just dropped another track from their forthcoming LP Just Leave (out June 3) called “Station.” Check it below, and pre-order the album from Max Trax Records.

<a href="https://littlebrazil.bandcamp.com/track/station">Station by Little Brazil</a>

Bright Eyes continues to release songs from their companion series that accompanies their most recent set of reissues. This time it’s a cover of Elliott Smith’s “St. Ides Heaven,” that sounds nothing like the original and includes vocals from Conor’s pal Phoebe Bridgers. The track comes from Letting Off the Happiness: A Companion EP, out May 27 on Dead Oceans.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2022 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.