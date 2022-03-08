Parquet Courts, Mdou Moctar, Pears tonight…

Parquet Courts plays tonight at The Waiting Room.

So. Tonight at The Waiting Room arguably one of the biggest indie shows of the year headlined by Parquet Courts, who have stepped up their game a bit since playing at Sweatshop Gallery way back in June 2013. Yeah, they’ve been through since then, notably at Lincoln Calling in 2018. Their latest album, Sympathy for Life (2021, Rough Trade), is a fave, as is their previous album, 2018’s Wide Awake, which was a commercial breakthrough for the band. They’ve gone from being a garage punk band to something that more resembles latter-day Talking Heads, which means you better bring your dancing shoes.

Opening is Mdou Moctar, the West Nigerian rock band that has been described as a blues band though that’s not right, either. The frontman is a guitar god who shreds with the best of them. They came through and played Pageturners a few years ago. Last year’s Afrique Victime (Matador) made a number of critics’ top-10 lists (including mine).

Mdou Moctar kicks things off at 9 p.m. at The Waiting Room. $28. I’m surprised that as of this writing, the show hasn’t sold out. This is a No Vax No Entry show, so bring your vax card or proof of negative COVID test if you want to get in.

Also tonight, New Orleans punk four-piece Pears (Fat Wreck Chords) headlines at Reverb Lounge with Neighborhood Brats. $18, 8 p.m.

Busy Tuesday. Are things back to normal yet?

