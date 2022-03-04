New Little Brazil, Bandcamp Friday; BFF; No Thanks, Nathan Ma, Will Johnson tonight; Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy Saturday…

Little Brazil circa 2022. The band has a new album coming out June 3.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

The rumors are true: Little Brazil has a new album coming out. Just Leave will be released by Max Trax Records June 3. The first single, “Station,” dropped today, and pre-orders for the limited edition full-length vinyl just went up at maxtraxrecords.com.

The band’s core — guitarist/vocalist Landon Hedges and bassist/vocalist Danny Maxwell — are joined in this iteration of the band by guitarist Shawn Cox and drummer Austin Elsberry. The album was recorded by the band and co-producer Ben Brodin at ARC, Hand Branch Studio, with additional tracking by Nate Van Fleet at Studio D.

<a href="https://littlebrazil.bandcamp.com/track/station">Station by Little Brazil</a>

And while I was hoping the album release show would also be on June 3 (the release date and my birthday) it’s been booked for June 4 at The Waiting Room.

. 0 0 0 .

By the way, in case you weren’t aware, it’s Bandcamp Friday. Buy your music from Bandcamp today and the service waives its fees taken from artists. A lot of labels also waive their fees, so it’s a good time to stock up on the tracks you’ve been dying to buy.

. 0 0 0 .

It’s also Benson First Friday (BFF), so take a stroll down Maple Street tonight and soak in some awesome artwork. As part of BFF, the Sydney in Benson is hosting a rock show with Nathan Ma, Bokr Tov and Left Handed Country. $10, 9 p.m.

<a href="https://nathanma.bandcamp.com/track/midnight">Midnight by Nathan Ma</a>

Also tonight in Benson Will Johnson of Centro-Matic fame is opening for John Moreland at The Waiting Room. Moreland songs have been featured on FX show Sons of Anarchy. $20, 8 p.m.

I’m not sure where I’ll be tonight, but in the running is a return to fabulous O’Leaver’s where one of my favorite bands, No Thanks, is headlining the club’s “Winter Formal.” Joining them Bug Heaven. $10, 10 p.m. (just like the old days, no early shows for this club).

<a href="https://bugheaven.bandcamp.com/album/we-love-to-live-in-hell">We Love to Live in Hell by Bug Heaven</a>

Tomorrow night (Saturday), the big show is Superwolves, featuring Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Matt Sweeney and Emmett Kelly at The Waiting Room. The band’s new album comes out digitally April 30 on Drag City, and also includes Mdou Moctar playing guitar on the recording. David Ferguson opens at 8 p.m. $28.

<a href="https://mattsweeneybonnieprincebilly.bandcamp.com/album/superwolves">Superwolves by Matt Sweeney & Bonnie "Prince" Billy</a>

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

