Yikes, another quiet weekend; new SAVAK…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Hmm.. well. Love to tell you there was something going on indie music-wise this weekend, but I’d be lying. It’s really a dead weekend. I blame a combination of COVID impacting tours and Super Bowl Sunday.

The good news is that reported COVID cases in Douglas County are severely trending down. And we’ve got a hot show next weekend with Faye Webster with Kate Bollinger at The Slowdown.

And in other good news, The Sydney is coming through with some good stuff on their calendar. Saturday night is Benson Soul Society, next Saturday is Eric in Outerspace, and they just announced a BIB show on St. Patrick’s Day.

And 1% is bringing March in like a lion with Bonnie Prince Billy, Parquet Courts, Pears and Minnie Lussa all booked in the first two weeks.

So, maybe just take it easy this weekend. Things will get better.

Brooklyn post-punk mainstays SAVAK have announced their fifth album, Human Error / Human Delight, which will be released on April 15 via Ernest Jenning Record Co. We all know that SAVAK’s line-up includes Omaha expat Mike Jaworski (a.k.a. Jaws), with Sohrab Habibion and Matt Schulz on drums. SAVAK’s playing four days at SXSW this year, but no Omaha dates as of yet… Here’s the first single.

That’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

