Ten Questions with Unwed Sailor’s Johnathon Ford (new EP out Jan. 21)…

Unwed Sailor has a new EP coming out Jan. 21 on Spartan Records.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Well, as you all know by now, tomorrow night’s Unwed Sailor show at Reverb Lounge has been cancelled due to one of the band members getting the Covid. Prior to that announcement, I had reached out to the band to see if they’d do the Ten Questions survey in support of the gig. And even though the gig is kaput, we figured why not do it anyway in support of the release of their upcoming EP, Live at CommVess, out Jan. 24 on Spartan Records.

For those of you not in the know, Unwed Sailor is the long-running post-rock project by former Pedro the Lion member Johnathon Ford. The band plays mostly ambient instrumentals in the vein of classic indie acts like The Album Leaf and Tristeza. Very cool vibe.

Of the new album Ford told super-hip NYC blog Brooklynvegan: “It’s been a long time coming for Unwed Sailor to release a proper live recording and to document the process through film as well. Being able to create an intimate first hand look into the vibe and sound of the band playing music and hanging out together in a live studio experience has been a real treat.”

Check out “Blitz,” the first track from the new album:

You can preorder the EP from the band’s Bandcamp page, here. It’s a monumental drag that this show has been cancelled because it would have been a perfect fit for Reverb. Here’s hoping they can reschedule when this pandemic finally runs its course.

Anyway, here’s how Mr. Ford answered the Ten Questions survey:

What is your favorite album?

Johnathon Ford: Hard question! I don’t have an ultimate favorite, but I would say an album that shaped me as a music lover and a musician would be New Order – Substance.



What is your least favorite song?



Another hard question! There are so many. I’d have to say that “God Bless America” or “Jesus Loves Me” are high on the list.



3. What do you enjoy most about being in a band?



Self expression. Creating music and playing it live.



4. What do you hate about being in a band?



Being forced to cancel shows and hearing loss.



5. What is your favorite substance (legal or illegal)?



Popcorn and coke in my mouth at the same time.



6. In what city or town do you love to perform?



Seattle, WA and Portland, OR



7. What city or town did you have your worst gig (and why)?



San Diego, CA in 1996 with my band Roadside Monument. The only person at the show was the bartender and he ended up leaving during our set.



8. Are you able to support yourself through your music? If so, how long did it take to get there; if not, how do you pay your bills?



Ah, the seemingly impossible dream of making a living off of music. The forever goal. Serving beer, making pizza, and collecting rent.



9. What one profession other than music would you like to attempt; what one profession would you absolutely hate to do?



I would love to be an archeologist. I’d hate to be a cop.



10. What are the stories you’ve heard about Omaha, Nebraska?



I haven’t heard many stories about Omaha, but I’ve experienced my own stories while playing there. A lot of great memories in Omaha. Too many to count. I can’t wait to come back.

Read Tim McMahan's blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area.