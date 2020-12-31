Last chance to enter the 2021 Lazy-i Sampler giveaway…

Lazy-i Best of 2021 Sampler CDs waiting to be mailed…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

This is your last chance to enter to win a copy of the Lazy-i Best of 2021 Compilation CD.

The sampler includes my favorite indie tunes I’ve come across throughout last year as part of my tireless work as a music critic for Lazy-i, including songs by Cassandra Jenkins, Low, Brad Hoshaw, Turnstile, Azure Ray, Sufjan Stevens, Wet Leg, Matt Whipkey, Claud, Parquet Courts, Nation of Language, CHVRCHES/Robert Smith, Courtney Barnett, Spoon, Hand Habits, Indigo De Souza, Flyte, Life in Sweatpants and more. The full track listing is here.

To enter, send me an email with your mailing address to tim.mcmahan@gmail.com. Hurry, contest deadline is tonight at midnight.

In the old, old days I used to get around 100 entries for the giveaway. These days, I only get a few (and I only make around 50 copies total). Let’s face it, most people don’t even own CD players anymore, preferring to listen to the sampler on Spotify (which you can do right here). So why keep doing it?

The simple answer is, “Why not?” I’ve been making these samplers since the mid-’90s, when they were recorded on cassettes, cutting over to compact discs in ’99. It’s hard to break a tradition. Plus, no one’s asked me to take them off the mailing list!

