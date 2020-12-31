The Brothers Lounge auction weekend; Uh Oh, Marcey Yates tonight; Flock of Segers (at O’Leaver’s), And How Saturday…

Trey and Lallaya Lalley outside their home away from home, The Brothers Lounge, the contents of which will be auctioned off on Sunday.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Busy weekend. Let’s start with The Brothers auction. The actual auction of everything inside The Brothers Lounge is taking place Sunday starting at 11 a.m. And we’re talking everything, from the chairs to the artwork to the buffalo head over the fireplace. If you can’t make it on Sunday, don’t fret. You can bid on some of the best items online, at the online auction. (Who’s got their eyes set on that jukebox?).

But that’s not all. Today (Friday) Trey and Lallaya will be selling off the booze with great deals on packaged liquor from 3 p.m to 10 p.m. Here’s the list of booze for sale.

No doubt this will be both a fun and forlorn weekend as we remember Omaha’s favorite punk bar and favorite barkeeps one last time. More info on Sunday’s auction here.

. 0 0 0 .

Tonight at The Sydney in Benson a big three-band bill headlined by Uh Oh, who are celebrating the release of their new album, Good Morning. Joining them are Marcey Yates and Bach Mai. $5, 9 p.m.

<a href="https://uhoh.bandcamp.com/album/good-morning">Good Morning by Uh Oh</a>

. 0 0 0 .

Saturday night, O’Leaver’s returns to hosting live music with an all-star band that includes Jerry Hug (Ritual Device, Porn Music), Dan McCarthy (McCarthy Trenching) and three members of Ladyfinger — Chris Machmuller, Jamie Massey and Pat Oakes. On the musical menu is all Bob Seger covers, hence the band’s name — Flock of Segers. This is a free show that starts at 10 p.m. Expect a crowd.

. 0 0 0 .

Also Saturday night, And How joins headliner CJ Mills and Leigha Rose at Culxr House, 3014 No. 24th St. Tickets are $15, show starts at 7 p.m. Event info here. Below, a Marcey Yates track that features CJ Mills.

<a href="https://op2mus.bandcamp.com/album/season-4">SEASON 4 by Marcey Yates</a>

Sunday is the Brothers auction, but also a Reverb Lounge is hosting a record show with multiple vendors at 11 a.m.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

