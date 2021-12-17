See Through Dresses, Oquoa Sunday at Reverb…

See Through Dresses at Jake’s Block Party, Sept. 6, 2013. The band plays Sunday night at Reverb Lounge.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Super quiet weekend. Well, it is the holidays, after all. And considering we had no shows at all last year at this time, we shouldn’t be whining. At least there’s one.

See Through Dresses is playing their first show since 2019 Sunday evening at Reverb Lounge. And I mean early evening — Oquoa opens this show at 6 p.m. which means it’ll probably wrap up by 8 p.m.

<a href="https://seethroughdresses.bandcamp.com/album/horse-of-the-other-world">Horse of the Other World by See Through Dresses</a>

Of note with this show: It’ll be their last performance for the foreseeable future, as drummer Nate Van Fleet is headed to Los Angeles next month. My understanding is the band isn’t breaking up and Nate ain’t leaving the band, but with members strewn across the country, well, who knows when they’ll play live here again.

So, 6 p.m., $10. Easy peasy.

That’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

