Pine Ridge toy drive, #BFF tonight; Bandcamp Friday (Uh Oh, The Millions, allie)…

The Millions at The Bourbon Theatre, 12/1/12. The band has released a remastered version of their ’93 album, Raquel, today.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

From an indie music perspective, there’s literally nothing happening this weekend.

That said, tonight is the annual toy drive for Pine Ridge, which has been held every year for as long as I can remember. Artists performing tonight are The Mercurys, Vago and Todd Partridge. As in years’ past, admission is $10 or a new, unwrapped toy. The toys will be delivered to the children of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, and money raised goes to a heating fund. You can’t find a better charity. 8 p.m. at The Waiting Room.

Also, tonight is Benson First Friday (#BFF)! The artists will be out and about throughout Benson, so get out there and take home some nice fine art. Celebrating music-wise is The Sydney (as always), with a show featuring GLOW, Nowhere and Lincoln metal band Drug Salad. Doom and gloom. No info listed for the Sydney show, but it’s probably $10 and probably starts around 10 p.m.

And, it’s a Bandcamp Friday again. You know the drill — Bandcamp waives fees for this monthly event on all download purchases. Some labels also follow suit (including Saddle Creek), so it’s the best time to support the musicians who are actually making the music.

Among them are Uh Oh, who today released their new 11-song LP, Good Morning. You can check it out and buy it here.

Nebraska Golden Age indie band The Millions today released a remastered version of their 1993 release Raquel. Listen and buy here.

Lastly, Saddle Creek Records announced the release of the next 7-inch from its Document series, featuring allie. “Cast Iron” b/w “Infinite Jesters” is available for pre-order here. Check it.

That’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend!

