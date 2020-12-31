Lazy-i Best of 2021 Compilation CD; Pagan Athletes, Bad Bad Men tonight…

Lazy-i Best of 2021

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

On reflection, it has been a strange year in music. Certainly that was the case from a local music perspective, especially if you compare the output of new local music in 2021 to what was released in 2020, during the heart of the pandemic.

Last year 10 of the 21 tracks included in Lazy-i Best Of 2020 comp were from Nebraska artists — a record of sorts. This year, only two artists on the annual Best Of compilation have Nebraska connections (three if you include Azure Ray). My theory is that most local artists released albums in 2020 and waited until ’21 to try to push them via live performances — why work on new material if you haven’t tried to sell the old stuff? Maybe that was the case, I certainly hope it was.

The artists included in the 2021 Best Of Lazy-i Compilation are an eclectic mix of old timers and brand new talent. Of the 21 artists, only 12 previously have played in Nebraska (and only three played here last year), while a couple are headed our way (Parquet Courts, Azure Ray). The comp is usually comprised of acts I’ve interviewed or reviewed over the past year, but because so few local bands released material last year and so few acts came through town, this is more of a collection of my favorite tracks from 2021.

Here’s the track list:

Hand Habits – “More Than Love” from the album Fun House (Saddle Creek)

Claud — “Soft Spot” from Super Monster (Saddest Factory)

Indigo De Souza — “Pretty Pictures” from Any Shape You Take (Saddle Creek)

Low — “Days Like Theses” from HEY WHAT (Sub Pop)

Sufjan Stevens, Angelo DeAugustine — “Back to Oz” from A Beginner’s Mind (Asthmatic Kitty)

Wet Leg — “Chaise Lounge” single (Domino)

Life in Sweatpants — “Good 2 Yourself” from Good 2 Yourself (Long Time Friend Discount)

Flyte — “Everyone’s a Winner” from This Is Really Going to Hurt (Island)

Cassandra Jenkins — “Michelangelo” from An Overview on Phenomenal Nature (Ba Da Bing)

The Coral — “Vacancy” from Coral Island (Run On)

Parquet Courts— “Walking at a Downtown Pace” from Sympathy for Life (Rough Trade)

Brad Hoshaw — “My Dying Day” from Living on a Sliver (self-release)

Mdou Moctar — “Ya Habibti” from Afrique Victime (Matador)

Courtney Barnett — “Sunfair Sundown” from Things Take Time, Take Time (Milk!)

Nation of Language — “Across That Fine Line” from A Way Forward (Play It Again Sam)

Spoon — “The Hardest Cut” single (Matador)

Turnstile — “BLACKOUT” from GLOW ON (Roadrunner)

PawPaw Rod — “Lemonhaze” from A PawPaw Rod EP (Godmode)

Matt Whipkey — “Mayday” from Hard (Unusual)

CHVRCHES, Robert Smith — “How Not to Drown” single (Glassnote Entertainment)

Azure Ray — “Bad Dream” from Remedy (Flower Moon)

Want a copy of the CD? Enter to win one in the annual drawing! To enter, send me an email with your mailing address to tim.mcmahan@gmail.com. Hurry, contest deadline is Monday, Jan. 3, at midnight.

The playlist also is available in Spotify. Simply click this link or search “Lazy-i Best of” in Spotify then select Playlists, and you’ll find it along with a few from past years, too.

BTW, that’s Greta on the cover, the newest member of the McMahan family.

Tonight at Reverb Lounge it’s Pagan Athletes (chaotic keyboards/drums from the Wolf Factory) with Bad Bad Men (classic line-up of Wolf/Siebken/Hug) and Nowhere (Thor’s (Retox) new band featuring Camille (No Thanks) and Gabe (Natural States)). $10, 9 p.m. What a way to bring in the holiday…

