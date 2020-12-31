Todd Fink on Mars; Jason Steady in the hand of a giant…

Ground control to Major Todd… Todd Fink stars as an astronaut on Mars in this clip from the Oh, Inverted World anniversary video.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

I recently received greetings from the heart of a California desert wherein lives former Omahan and Talking Mountain frontman Jason Steady. He wrote to say “hi” and to pass along that he built the props for the video below, directed by Shins drummer Jon Sortland, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of The Shins album Oh, Inverted World. Jason even ended up in the video — he’s the guy buying the giant version of the album — as does The Faint’s Todd Fink, who is the astronaut on Mars (which was actually shot in their front yard).

“We got permission from The Station in Joshua Tree to build a giant Shins record and put it in the hands of Big Josh, their 20-foot tall fiberglass cowboy,” Steady said. Keep an eye out for a few Easter eggs throughout…

Dig it below. Ah, Omaha does indeed miss these dudes…

* * *

