Post Animal POSTPONED; Digital Leather, Nowhere, Las Cruxes, Dharma Rose, Mere Shadows Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Digital Leather at The Sydney June 28, 2021. They’re playing Saturday night at Brothers Lounge.

It’s the weekend, folks. Here’s what we got.

NOTE: THIS SHOW HAS BEEN POSTPONED UNTIL NOV. 8! Post Animal is a Chicago neo-psych band maybe best known as the band that the kid from Netflix show Stranger Things was in. Joe Keery plays older guy Steve Harrington who works in the mall food court, who befriends the four little kids on their quest to untangle the Upside Down. He’s pretty good on the show, which I like. Anyway… He ain’t in Post Animal no more, or at least isn’t touring with them since the success of Stranger Things.

The band’s 2018 album, When I Think of You in a Castle, was their first release on Polyvinyl, who stayed with them on their 2020 follow-up, Forward Motion Godyssey. They fancy themselves a prog-rock act, but they’re more of a vibe act in the vein of Tame Impala, and are at their best when they’re avoiding classic rock riffs and leaning into the beats. Still, no question these guys probably listened to their share of Pink Floyd albums.

Post Animal headlines tonight at The Slowdown. Touring with them is Portland art-rock dance-beat duo Reptaliens, and Omaha’s own Garst. $20, 8 p.m.

<a href="https://postanimal.bandcamp.com/album/when-i-think-of-you-in-a-castle">When I Think Of You In A Castle by Post Animal</a>

<a href="https://reptaliens.bandcamp.com/album/wrestling">Wrestling by Reptaliens</a>

Also tonight, Doom Lagoon plays at Brokedown Palace, 88th and Maple St., with Texas act Riley! and our very own keyboard-drum-prog-monsters Pagan Athletes. $5, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday night has Digital Leather at The Brothers Lounge as part of the “Open Casket Series.” DL is coming off an appearance at this year’s Goner Fest. Joining them is Nowhere, a new act that features members of Retox, No Thanks and Natural States. Opening the show at 9:30 is red hot Latin punk band Las Cruxes. This one’s loaded and is only $7.

Let me take a second to clarify something I posted a few days ago. I said if that the Oct. 29 Brothers show with Serial, Those Far Out Arrows and Pagan Athletes was going to sell out for reasons I can’t explain. A number of you misinterpreted that to say that there will be secret, unannounced band playing that night. That’s not the case, at least to my understanding. The show will sell out for sentimental reasons that many (most) of you know already. So, no secret show. Carry on.

Also Saturday night, singer/songwriter Mitch Gettman plays at The Berkley, a new lounge/live music room at 1901 Leavenworth (just down from Shucks). 8 p.m. and no cover.

Finally, The Dharma Rose plays at The Sydney in Benson Saturday night with Mere Shadows. We’re talking some heavy shit. $5, 9 p.m.

That’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend!

* * *

