New Music: Matt Whipkey, Shurr Jr., Uh-Oh; get your Brothers tickets (while you can)…

Matt Whipkey, Hard (2021, Unusual)

This morning Matt Whipkey dropped a surprise with the release of his new full-length, Hard. Actually, it’s not that much of a surprise as I interviewed Matt last weekend for a column that will support his Nov. 12 album release show at Jewell. That’s when the vinyl will be available. The digital version is out now on all the usual services and for purchase from Bandcamp.

Those who know Matt know that this is a personal album of sorts. It’s being released by a consortium out of Minneapolis called Unusual. Recorded and mixed by Matt, Scott Gaeta and Ian Aeillo, it’s arguably the best sounding album in Whipkey’s rather large catalog of releases, and I’m told the vinyl sounds even better (lacquers cut by the legendary Bob Weston at Chicago Mastering Services). Check out the tracks below and get your tickets to the Nov. 12 show. And watch for the November issue of The Reader for more info about the making of Hard.

More new music news…

Shurr Jr. is a new project out of Sioux Falls, SD, with some strong Omaha connections. The trio consists of brothers Frankie, Sam and Nick Maxwell, the offspring of legendary Fifth of May musician Frank Maxwell. They dropped their first single, “Dysania” b/w “Uncool” Oct. 1 on Max Trax Records. Recorded and mixed by Nate Van Fleet of See Through Dresses fame. Check out the tracks below. Word has it the trio has a full EP recorded and ready to drop as well. Now all we need is to get them to Omaha to do a show.

Last week Omaha indie band Uh-Oh announced it’s releasing a new album, Good Morning, Dec. 3. It’s a product of the pandemic (what isn’t these days?) The first single, “Still Life,” isn’t due until Oct. 22. See their story below.

The Oct. 29 rock show at The Brothers Lounge is going to be a very special affair. I can’t tell you more, though if you know, you know. And if you know, then you know it’s in your best interest to purchase your tickets to this show, which is guaranteed to sell out. Headlining is Omaha ’90s legendary supergroup Serial. Joining them are Those Far Out Arrows and Pagan Athletes. Needless to say, this is a big deal. The only place to get tickets is at The Brothers, so stop in and have a drink and get you a pair before they’re gone.

