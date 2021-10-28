New music from Uh Oh, McMann, Hoshaw, Whipkey; Tokyo Police Club, And How tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Some catching up from last week.

Item: Omaha indie band Uh Oh released their first single to their upcoming album last Friday. It’s called “Still Life,” and it’s pretty rollicking in a smash-up ’00s kind of way. Check it:

<a href="https://uhoh.bandcamp.com/track/still-life">Still Life by Uh Oh</a>

Former Grasshopper Takeover (remember them?) bassist James McMann has a new self-released LP out called Peter Is a Robot that’s “like 80% instrumental plus a couple of tunes near the end including a cover of ‘Heard it through the Grapevine’ and ‘Ten in the rearview’ that Jim Homan mixed.” Check it:

<a href="https://jamesmcmann1.bandcamp.com/album/peter-is-a-robot">Peter Is A Robot by James McMann</a>

Former Omahan Brad Hoshaw has been doing a good job getting the word out about his new album, Living On a Sliver. His dream is to see it actually show up on the Billboard charts. You can help him realize that dream by buying a copy from Bandcamp for just $4 or more.

<a href="https://bradhoshaw.bandcamp.com/album/living-on-a-sliver">Living On A Sliver by Brad Hoshaw</a>

Matt Whipkey has a new video out for “Overboard,” the next single off his new album, Hard. Check it out and buy the album at his upcoming release show at The Jewell Nov. 12.

And based on posts in Facebook, it looks like David Nance and his band is in the studio working on their next album. No info to share except one photo posted by bass player Dereck Higgins, who plays on the sessions, shows Jim Schroeder behind a soundboard. Can’t wait to hear what the Nance band is up to.

Tonight at The Slowdown, it’s former Saddle Creek Records band Tokyo Police Club, which you read about on Monday here. Joining them is red hot local indie ensemble And How. Tickets are $20, showtime is 8 p.m. This is a No Vax / No Entry show, so bring proof of vaccination and a photo ID to get in the club. For more information, go to theslowdown.com.

