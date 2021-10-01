Lodgings, Problems, BFF tonight; Indigo De Souza, The Slaps, Clarence Tilton Saturday, Velveteers, Magu Sunday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Lodgings back in December 2019. The band plays tonight at The Sydney.

Well, well, well, a full slate of shows this weekend. It’s been awhile.

If you haven’t noticed, today is Oct. 1 and it’s Friday which means it’s Benson First Friday (#BFF). The galleries will be popping all along Maple Street tonight, so get out and bring your checkbook (and your mask).

As part of BFF, The Sydney is hosting it’s BFF show, headlined by one of best indie acts in Omaha, — Lodgings. The group consists of Bryce Hotz, Steve Micek (yes, that Steve Micek), Mike Laughlin, Eric Ernst and Megan Siebe. It’s sort of a super-group. Their last album, 2019’s Water Works, has helped get us through the pandemic. Now see it performed on stage. Joining them is Problems a.k.a. Darren Keen (The Show Is the Rainbow) and Vision Video from Athens. $10, 10 p.m.

<a href="https://lodgings.bandcamp.com/album/water-works">Water Works by Lodgings</a>

Tomorrow night (Saturday), red hot indie act Indigo De Souza (Saddle Creek Records) headlines at The Slowdown. This show originally was slated for the small room but has now been shifted to the main room, likely due to ticket sales. You read what I had to say about her new album in The Reader (here). Opening is Chicago trio The Slaps. 8 p.m., $18. No vax, no entry, so bring your card.

<a href="https://indigodesouza.bandcamp.com/album/any-shape-you-take">Any Shape You Take by Indigo De Souza</a>

<a href="https://theslaps.bandcamp.com/album/singles-2">Singles by The Slaps</a>

Meanwhile, uptown at Reverb Lounge in Benson Saturday night, local alt-country twangers Clarence Tilton headlines with Owen Justice. $10, 9 p.m.

Finally Sunday night back down at Slowdown Jr. Boulder blues/psych rock band The Velveteers headlines. Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys worked on the next full length, Nightmare Daydream, which drops next Friday on Easy Eye Sounds. Opening is our very own Magu. $12, 8 p.m.

<a href="https://thevelveteers.bandcamp.com/album/nightmare-daydream">Nightmare Daydream by The Velveteers</a>

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section.

By the way, it’s Bandcamp Friday, so when you check out the music above, make a purchase. Today Bandcamp is waiving their fees and passing the cash along to the bands.

Have a great weekend!

