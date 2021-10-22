Leaf Blower, Kal Marks, Cat Piss Saturday; The Menzingers Sunday…

Leafblower at O’Leaver’s, July 30, 2017. They’re playing Saturday night at Brothers Lounge.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

The Open Casket Series continues Saturday night at The Brothers Lounge where Cat Piss headlines a show with Boston sludge-loving punkers Kal Marks. Our pals Leaf Blower open the show at 9:30. Tickets are $7. Get there early if you want to get in. And this is a No Vax/No Entry show, so bring your vax card or a photo of your vax card along with a government photo ID.

Unless you already have tickets to the remaining Brothers shows, this will be your last chance to see live music in Omaha’s original (and best) punk bar.

Sunday night Scranton punk-folk band The Menzingers return to The Slowdown. They’ve been there a number of times in the past, though I’ve never managed to catch them. The band has been around since 2006 and has six LPs to prove it, almost all of them on Epitaph. Joining them are Brooklyn’s The Worriers (SideOneDummy) and Canadian act The Dirty Nil. This is a No Vax / No Entry show. Same drill as at The Brothers. Bring a card or a picture of your card and an ID. $25, 8 p.m.

That’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend!

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2021 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.