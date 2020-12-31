Farnam Fest (Those Far Out Arrows, Specter Poetics, Tyrone Storm, Satchel Grande); Relax , It’s Science, Violenteer Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Farnam Fest is back this Saturday. The Blackstone District block party takes place in the parking lot behind Scriptown Brewery and on 40th Street at Farnam, which will be blocked off for the occasion. The festival will have the usual food trucks and vendors but also features a number of live performances, including sets by Those Far Our Arrows, Specter Poetics (Jack McLaughlin’s latest project) and DJ Tyrone Storm a.k.a. Roger Lewis. The full schedule is below:

4 p.m. — Left Handed Country

5 p.m. — Anthony Worden & The Illiterati

6 p.m. — Specter Poetics

7 p.m. — Those Far Out Arrows

8 p.m. — DJ Tyrone Storm

9 p.m. — Satchel Grande

Farnam Fest actually starts at noon with a dog shows and there’s stuff the rest of the afternoon. After 5 p.m., entry is $5.

Also going on Saturday night in the Blackstone District (but not affiliated with Farnam Fest) is a rock show at The Brothers Lounge headlined by Relax, It’s Science. Also on the bill is Violenteer, the new project by Randy Cotton (Members of the Press, Ravine, Ritual Device). Aircraft Grade, a new heavy instrumental duo, opens at 9:30 p.m. $7.

