One Percent and partners to break ground on La Vista project; new Maria Taylor…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Ever want to see One Percent Production’s Jim Johnson and Marc Leibowitz in a hardhat?

On Tuesday, the folks creating the new indoor performance space and amphitheater in La Vista, The Astro, announced that groundbreaking will take place Sept. 29. Why did I think they already began construction on this project?

From the press release: “Looking to fill the gap of a medium-sized venue in Omaha’s metro’s music scene, City+Ventures along with live music and entertainment businesses One Percent Productions and Mammoth, Inc have joined forces on a new music venue: The Astro Theater. The official groundbreaking for the venue is set for Wednesday, September 29 at 11:00 AM with La Vista Mayor Douglas Kindig, city council members, city staff, project partners, and developers all on hand.”

Will everyone be holding a shovel? You can bet on it.

The Astro Theater is designed as the focal point of the mixed-use La Vista City Centre development. The 2,500-person, 52,000-square-foot indoor theater connects to an outdoor grass amphitheater, hosting 5,000 attendees and overlooking a 34-acre public park. The indoor venue and adjacent amphitheater are located in La Vista City Centre, 8302 City Centre Drive, La Vista, Nebraska. Construction is set to begin the week of groundbreaking with plans for The Astro Theater to debut in January 2023.

“We’ve created a venue that provides the flexibility we know artists want in a new lifestyle development that brings the ultimate customer experience for their fans,” said 1%’s Jim Johnson.

The press release goes on to say One Percent Productions and Mammoth, Inc. will manage bookings for the facility.

Imagine the acts we’re going to be getting coming through Omaha now with this project, The Admiral (Sokol Auditorium) project and the new Omaha Performing Arts downtown-based Steelhouse live music venue…

* * *

Maria Taylor this morning dropped a new video for single “It’s Coming For You,” directed by Alan Tanner. The song is released on Taylor’s Flower Moon Records, which also released a new Azure Ray album, Remedy, this past June. Check it out.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2021 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.