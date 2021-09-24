Lincoln Calling weekend; Sun-less Trio Saturday; Thighmaster Sunday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

The calendar is looking mighty light this weekend.

Lincoln Calling is in full swing (started yesterday, actually). To some degree, organizers have swayed away from indie in the line-up, though there are a few notables, including Las Cruxes, Jim Schroeder/Mesa Buoy, Plack Blague, Universe Contest, Dirt House, Marcey Yates & Xoboi and Conny Franko.

LC events were originally going to be held at venues, now due to COVID, the entire event is being held outside at Tower Square, Duffy’s Back Lot and Night Market. Single-day tickets for tonight and tomorrow night are $25; all access is $45. Go to LincolnCalling.com for the schedule.

Tomorrow night (Saturday), Mike Saklar’s band, The Sun-Less Trio, headlines at Brothers Lounge. Joining them are The Dharma Rose and Sazcha. $7, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday night Kansas City psych-rock band Thighmaster (High Dive Records) headlines at The Sydney in Benson. Joining them are Ah (members of And How) and Captain Howdy (members of Garst). No price listed for this one but it’s probably $10. Starts at 9 p.m.

<a href="https://highdiverecords.bandcamp.com/album/thighmaster-between-the-knees-and-squeeze">Thighmaster – Between The Knees And Squeeze by Thighmaster</a>

One last note, The Berkley, a new cocktail lounge/music venue at 1901 Leavenworth (just down from Shucks), celebrates its Grand Opening tonight at 8 p.m. I wrote about this place a few years ago, before the pandemic. It’s good to see that it’s finally opening. Kaylyn Sahs and Alexis DeBoer are preforming, and there’s no cover. More info here.

That’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

