Jeff Runnings talks new For Against reissue; Bad Bad Hats, And How tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

And How performing outside at The Slowdown, Oct. 3, 2020. The band opens for Bad Bad Hats tonight at Reverb Lounge.

Couple things worth mentioning today…

First is that Bad Bad Hats show at Reverb tonight. I think more people will be there for And How than the headliner, who is painfully at risk of being Omaha’d. My advice if you go is to stick around. 8 p.m., $15.

Secondly, Jeff Runnings of For Against recently did an interesting interview with Post-Punk.com. Conducted in support of FA’s vinyl reissue of 2002’s Coalesced by Cercle Social Records (limited to 600), Jeff talks about the making of the record, working with Mike Mogis, Saddle Creek Records (and the scene surrounding it in 2002), and talks about some of his most recent musical likes (and dislikes). He also mentions more upcoming For Against projects, including a possible expanded version of Eschelons that could include some early unreleased tracks.

Check it out.

