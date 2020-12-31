Soundman Dan Brennan to leave Slowdown; Grocer, Cat Piss tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Philly indie band Grocer plays tonight at Reverb Lounge.

I woke up to shocking news that sound engineer Dan Brennan is leaving Slowdown for a production manager position with Omaha Performing Arts. Brennan has been a part of Slowdown since the club opened 14 years ago and has galvanized the venue’s reputation as one of the best sounding live rooms in Omaha.

Could this move have something to do with the construction of OPA’s new 3,000-capacity Steelhouse Omaha live music venue slated to open downtown in mid-2023? It’s rumored that Live Nation will be booking bands coming through Steelhouse, which could have a real impact on Slowdown and the new Admiral (formerly Sokol Auditorium). We shall see..

Dan will be leaving the Slowdown control board duties in the able hands of Charlie Ames, who’s work history includes Front of House sound at The Jewell, and who is also quite familiar with Slowdown’s sound system having worked there in the past.

We’re gonna miss you Dan. Charlie, you’re up!

Philly indie band Grocer headlines tonight at Reverb Lounge. Their latest EP, Delete If Not Allowed, was released in May and recorded during the lock-down, and is quite a leap from their last full-length. The band has an edgy, throbbing punk sound reminiscent of early Pixies. Check it.

<a href="https://itsgrocer.bandcamp.com/album/delete-if-not-allowed">Delete If Not Allowed by Grocer</a>



Also on the bill is local noise rock trio Cat Piss and the indie pop fun of Bad Self Portraits. $10, 8 p.m. start time.

<a href="https://catpissne.bandcamp.com/album/zeppelin-four-pt-2">Zeppelin Four Pt. 2 by Cat Piss</a>

<a href="https://badselfportraits.bandcamp.com/album/amsterdam">amsterdam by bad self portraits</a>



* * *

