Proof of vaccine mandates (in the column) includes Spoon Sept. 8; Pixies cancel; new Megan Siebe, Brad Hoshaw…

Megan Siebe dropped the first single from her upcoming LP.

By Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Though the article won’t be published until September, due to the ever-changing nature of what’s happening with COVID/Delta, my column already has been published at The Reader website. It includes statements from The Slowdown, One Percent Productions and touring Philly act Grocer on proof-of-vaccine requirements to enter clubs for shows. You can read the article here.

Since it was published last week, the ground already has started to shift. According to the Des Moines Register, as a result of Iowa’s law against proof of vaccination, Spoon cancelled its show at Hoyt Sherman Place and moved it to Slowdown Sept. 9. Entry requires proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test 48 hours prior to entry.

With 1% and Slowdown saying they’ll support these kinds of artist requests, I suspect you’ll see more vaccine-mandated shows popping up. Go to The Slowdown website and you’ll notice that the requirement is in place for Mannequin Pussy Sept. 17, Lightning Bolt Sept. 21, City and Colour Sept. 26, Indigo De Souza Oct. 2, and so on.

Meanwhile, the Sept. 16 Pixies show that was to be held outdoors outside of The Waiting Room has been cancelled due to Pixies canceling their tour. And everyone is wondering if this Saturday’s Elvis Costello concert (and fireworks extravaganza) in Memorial Park is still happening. No indication yet that it’ll be cancelled, but since it is a free event, anything could happen.

. ) ) ) .

Singer/songwriter/cellist Megan Siebe has a new record coming out called Swaying Steady on Grapefruit Records Aug. 27 (preorder here) You may know her from her work with Cursive, David Nance and Simon Joyner. The latest song from the album, “Whispers,” dropped under all our noses last week.

Also with new music, former Omahan now Californian Brad Hoshaw dropped the first single from his upcoming album, Living on a Sliver, which is slated for release Oct. 22. The track “Spun Out & On the Run” is a bouncing indie rocker. Check it out below.

<a href="https://bradhoshaw.bandcamp.com/album/living-on-a-sliver">Living On A Sliver by Brad Hoshaw</a>

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2021 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.