Petfest is Saturday (Anna McClellan, Those Far Out Arrows, And How, more); Salsa Chest, Thick Paint Friday; Bad Bad Men Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

And How at Petfest 2020. The band performs again at Petfest 2021 Saturday.

Petfest is, hands down, the best collection of Nebraska bands to perform on one bill this year. And it takes place this Saturday at Petshop in Benson.

The event is a fundraiser for Benson First Friday (BFF), and features art as well as music (and beer). If you’re worried about the Delta variant, Petfest is hosted outdoors and has a mask requirement.

I went last year during the height of the the COVID-19 pandemic and saw their safety protocols firsthand, so I have no concerns about attending again this year. That said, you do what you do. The only thing that would make this gig safer is if they required proof of vaccination for entry (come on, Omaha venues, let’s make it happen).

The event takes place in the parking lot behind the Petfest building at 2725 No. 62nd St. Last year bands performed both outside and on the edge of the indoor space (the garage), essentially playing outside as well. Tickets are $20 today, $25 tomorrow.

The schedule:

Outside Stage:

2:00-2:20 – Anna McClellan

2:50-3:10 – Lightning Stills

3:40-4:00 – Those Far Out Arrows

4:30-4:50 – McCarthy Trenching

5:20-5:40 – Thick Paint

6:10-6:30 – Her Flyaway Manner

7:00-7:25 – Oqoua

8:05-8:35 – And How

9:15-9:45 – All Young Girls Are Machine Guns

Inside Stage:

2:25-2:45 – Magu

3:15-3:35 – Mike Schlesinger

4:05-4:25 – Miwi La Lupa

4:55-5:15 – Teetah

5:45-6:05 – CHEW

6:35-6:55 – Moon Pussy

7:30-8:00 – Benny Leather

8:40-9:10 – Ghost Foot

9:50-10:20 – Leafblower

10:45-11:15 – Universe Contest

11:30-Whenever – Crab Vs Kobra

More info at the event’s Facebook page.

Petshop actually gets things rolling tonight with a super-hot bill to be held partially outside (in the same space as Petfest). Atlanta experimental artist Salsa Chest (Joyful Noise/Gray Area Cassettes), whose latest was produced by Thick Paint’s Graham Ulicny, is on the bill with Thick Paint, Double Consciousness and headliner Mesonjixx. 8:30, $7.

<a href="https://salsachest.bandcamp.com/album/activity">Activity by Salsa Chest</a>

AND

If you miss Those Far Out Arrows at Petfest during the day Saturday, you can also catch them at Reverb Lounge Saturday night, where they’re playing with The Darma Rose and Bad Bad Men — the supergroup featuring legendary punker John Wolf fronting a power trio rounded out by drummer Chris Siebken and bass player Jerry Hug. $8. 9 p.m.

One last show of note this weekend – Lincoln singer/songwriter Andrea von Kampen (Fantasy Records) has an album release show Saturday night at The Slowdown with Molly Parden. 8 p.m. $20.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. See you at Petfest.

