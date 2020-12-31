Maha Festival (Japanese Breakfast, Thundercat, more) Saturday; Wagon Blasters tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Japanese Breakfast hits the Maha Festival stage at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The big mystery involves tomorrow’s weather — will the rain subside by 2 p.m. for the Maha Music Festival, returning again to Stinson Park at Aksarben Village? Place your bets. If you’re not aware, the festival officially became a “sell-out” yesterday. The cooler weather may actually be a blessing, even if we’re all wearing ponchos.

Gates are at 2 p.m. Here’s the schedule:

2 p.m. Crabrangucci

2 p.m. Kethro

2:30 — J. Crum

3:15 — Dirt House

3:50 — Omaha Girls Rock

4:00 — Edem Soul Music

4:45 — Matt Cox and the Marauders

5:30 — Shovels & Rope

6:45 — Drive-by Truckers

8:00 — Japanese Breakfast

9:15 — Thundercat

10:45 — Khruangbin

Midnight – the party’s over

I can’t remember if in past years they also blocked all the locals to perform early in the festival. The first touring act, Shovels & Rope, doesn’t go on until 5:30. Will anyone be there before that for the locals? Would have been nice to intermix the nationals and the locals, just to pull in a bigger crowd. I’ve said for years that Maha should place a mid-level touring act early in the day to get people in the park. Ah, but no touring band wants to play for anything less than the biggest crowd possible.

Japanese Breakfast and Thundercat are on top of my must-see list, though I’ll be there all day.

Weather is playing a role in the festival’s set-up. Storms are forecast for this afternoon, but Maha has their act together.

Since it’s an outdoor event, mask wearing is optional for those of us with enough common sense to be vaccinated, but considering the smoke pouring in from the West Coast fires, you may want to wear your mask anyway.

The weekend partying actually starts tonight at Reverb Lounge in Benson where Wagon Blasters open for Pixies tribute band Surfer Rosa. It’s been too long since I’ve seen Gary Dean Davis and his crew bounce around on stage. This one could be packed — and may even sell out. $10, 9 p.m.

That’s all I got. Have a great weekend. Look for a Maha review on Monday.

* * *

