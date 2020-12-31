Las Cruxes, Glue, Solid Goldberg Saturday night at The Brothers…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Las Cruxes at The Brothers Lounge, Sept. 27, 2019. The band returns Saturday night.

Ah, remember when I updated this blog daily? We’re still a long ways away from daily updates (though if I head to The Brothers Saturday night, expect a live review/pictures on Monday).

In fact, that’s the only show on my radar this weekend. Las Cruxes will return to The Brothers Lounge Saturday night for what I believe is the first live show at Omaha’s favorite punk bar since the pandemic struck. Las Cruxes has been plenty busy, having just been signed to a new label — Lennon MX Records. The first single, “Llueve En Mis Suenos,” came out last month, and a full-length is imminent, recorded at ARC by Ian Aeillo and Victor Salinas.

Also on the bill Saturday night at Brothers is Sioux City punk band Glue.

And to top it all off, Solid Goldberg is on the bill. I’m not sure if he’s playing first or last, so get there early to make sure you catch this one-of-a-kind one-man audio-visual music extravaganza.



All three bands for a mere $7. The show starts at 10 p.m.

That’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend!

* * *

