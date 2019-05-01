Those Far Out Arrows ‘Fill Yer Cup’ on new digital LP, new Teenage Fanclub on the way…

Those Far Out Arrows at Petfest 2020 this past summer. They released a new album last week.

Coming out of the blue, Those Far Out Arrows dropped a new LP last Friday called Fill Yer Cup.

“This album was recorded in December 2019 at ‘The Library’ with Adam Roberts in Omaha, Nebraska,” says the liner notes. “These songs were born in a pre-pandemic world but continue to resonate in life today, as we know it. We love and appreciate all who support us and take time to listen to these recordings.”

Anyone who caught the band’s performances at Petfest this past summer caught a few of these new songs (“Snake in My Basement” was a standout). Buy your digital copy at their Bandcamp page for just $5.

Unafraid of any stinking pandemic, TFOA’s is slated to play at Reverb Lounge Nov. 27 with Cat Piss — that’s the day after Thanksgiving.

<a href="https://thosefaroutarrows.bandcamp.com/album/fill-yer-cup">Fill Yer Cup by Those Far Out Arrows</a>

Not local news, but legendary Scottish indie rockers Teenage Fanclub announced their new album, Endless Arcade, will drop March 5 on Merge. Check out the opening song, “Home,” below…

