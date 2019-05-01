Glow in the Dark goes virtual at Low End tonight; new Phoebe Bridgers (sort of)…

Glow in the Dark go back in time…

Electro-rock kingpins Glow in the Dark were originally scheduled to play at Low End at The Bemis last summer but, lo and behold, vocalist Lawrence Deal tested positive for COVID-19, which took them out of the running. Well, everyone’s healthy once again and Glow in the Dark are performance live tonight at Low End via Facebook Live and Twitch.

“We will be debuting a new song and I’m dragging out a few synthesizers that would normally stay in the studio,” said the other half of Glow in the Dark, Aaron Gum, who added that they’re slowly getting back to work finishing their album. We’re all waiting, people…

The virtual performance begins at 8 and is free. Go to http://www.twitch.tv/bemiscenter or the Bemis Facebook page to have your mind blown.

The other day Phoebe Bridgers announced that she’s releasing a 4-song EP Nov. 20 called Copycat Killer on Dead Oceans wherein she’s taken four songs off her last album — “Kyoto,” “Savior Complex,” “Chinese Satellite” and “Punisher” — and rerecorded them with arranger/string player Rob Moose, who’s worked in the past with the likes of Bon Over, Paul Simon, Alabama Shakes, John Legend, Tayler Swift, Haim and more.

It’s almost as if Bridgers was sitting around (conceivably with Conor) and wondered, “How can I make these already depressing songs even more depressing?” The answer, sing them only accompanied by sad strings. They are, indeed, pretty and sad, but I still prefer the original recordings. No doubt the the fans will be eager to buy this (on vinyl via Rough Trade).

Check out the new version of “Kyoto”…

