Another Bandcamp Friday, #BFF, and The Little Gallery moves to Blackstone…

It’s the first Friday of the month, and that means it’s not only Benson First Friday, it’s also another Bandcamp Friday.

By now you know the shtick — Bandcamp is waiving its fees all day and passing revenues onto the artists (many labels are following suit, including our very own Saddle Creek Records). So it’s a good time to download those albums you’ve been streaming on all the various and sundry services, like the new PUP EP, that Sufjan Stevens LP, the new Tomberlin EP, the new No Joy, just a ton of stuff. Despite COVID-19 and lack of touring, it’s been a decent year for new music.

<a href="https://nojoy.bandcamp.com/album/motherhood">Motherhood by No Joy</a>

.

* * *

Benson First Friday is happening tonight (Here’s the list of openings), but alas there appears to be no music-related events associated with it. Benson is a hot zone for COVID (check the map) in a time when the virus is peaking in Douglas County. If you’re checking out art tonight, make sure you wear a mask in the galleries and art spaces.

And speaking of art spaces, The Little Gallery, which has been in Benson for more than five years, is moving to The Blackstone District. The new location is inside The Mansion at Blackstone, 144 S. 39th Street (just east of Night Owl). But don’t go trotting over there just yet as it ain’t open. I’ll let you know when it is…

That’s all I got. If I missed your show or music release, drop me a line or put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend fellow blue-dotters…

* * *

