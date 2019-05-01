NIVA / YouTube hosts #SOSFEST (and why isn’t it being aired on TV?)…

The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) is really pushing this weekend’s streamed Save Our Stages Festival #SOSFEST. The event, co-hosted with YouTube, is an effort to drive donations to NIVA’s Emergency Relief Fund, which benefits “independent venues in peril.”

The three-day festival showcases performances by a lot of the country’s top pop stars that I frankly don’t give a shit about, acts like Miley Cirus, Foo Fighters and Dave Matthews (Phoebe Bridgers is the only indie act I recognize on the list). But I get it, they’re after the biggest audience possible, which means the biggest pop stars available.

Which begs the question: Why isn’t this being broadcast on network television? The Save Our Stages and other aspects of the HEROES Act benefits a lot of venues, from concert stages to Broadway stages to any stage that hosts concerts. Saving venues benefits artists, many of whom are television staples. Keeping these stages open only benefits the television industry that thrives on the talent that crosses those stages.

Instead, it’s being (*ho-hum*) live streamed. By now everyone’s tired of live-streamed performances, whether streamed from people’s bedrooms or from empty auditoriums. They’re just dead boring. I get that it’s the only option, but adding a live broadcast television element to this would, without a doubt, broaden the audience and enhance the experience.

It is, after all, a glorified telethon.

The entertainment industry is really blowing it. NIVA has been pushing for legislation all summer, yet very few artists have mentioned it on television, during broadcast performances or chat-show interviews. By now we should be exhausted of hearing about Save Our Stages; instead the average Joe on the street has no idea what it means.

I just don’t get why every musician isn’t motivated to work 24/7 to get this legislation passed. Every stage that goes dark is one less opportunity to make a living doing your craft.

Anyway, tune in if you want, or just make a donation to the Emergency Relief Fund.

#SOSFest Full Line-up And Schedule

FRIDAY, October 16

5 PM PT / 8 PM ET – Alec Benjamin, Hotel Cafe

5:30 PM PT / 8:30 PM ET – FINNEAS, Teragram Ballroom

6 PM PT / 9 PM ET – Sebastián Yatra, Broward Center

6:40 PM PT / 9:40 PM ET – Dizzy Fae, First Avenue

7:10 PM PT / 10:10 PM ET – Macklemore, Neumos

7:50 PM PT / 10:50 PM ET – YG, Troubadour

8:15 PM PT / 11:15 PM ET – G-Eazy, The Independent

8:45 PM PT / 11:45 PM ET – Marshmello + Demi Lovato, Troubadour

8:55 PM PT / 11:55 PM ET – Dillion Francis, Teragram Ballroom

SATURDAY, October 17

1 PM PT / 4 PM ET – Jason Mraz, Belly Up Tavern

1:40 PM PT / 4:40 PM ET – Adam Melchor, Hotel Cafe

2:10 PM PT / 5:10 PM ET – Kelsea Ballerini, Exit/In

2:40 PM PT / 5:40 PM ET – JP Saxe, Troubadour

3:15 PM PT / 6:15 PM ET – Cautious Clay, World Cafe Live

3:55 PM PT / 6:55 PM ET – Bea Miller, Teragram Ballroom

4;35 PM PT / 7:35 PM ET – Gus Dapperton, (Le) Poisson Rouge

5:15 PM PT / 8:15 PM ET – Phoebe Bridgers, Troubadour

6:00 PM PT / 9 PM ET – Rise Against, Metro

6:25 PM PT / 9:25 PM ET – Brittany Howard, Ryman Auditorium

6:55 PM PT / 9:55 PM ET – Leon Bridges, Troubadour

7:15 PM PT / 10:15 PM ET – Miley Cyrus, Whisky a Go-Go

7:35 PM PT / 10:35 PM ET – Foo Fighters, Troubadour

8:10 PM PT / 11:10 PM ET – The Roots, Apollo

9:20 PM PT / 12:20 AM ET – Portugal. The Man, Crystal Ballroom

10:10 PM PT / 1:10 AM ET – Major Lazer, Gramps

SUNDAY, October 18

2 PM PT / 5 PM ET – Little Big Town, Exit/in

2:35 PM PT / 5:35 PM ET – Brothers Osborne, Mercy Lounge

3:05 PM PT / 6:05 PM ET – Dave Matthews, Jefferson Theater

3:40 PM PT / 6:40 PM ET – Monica, Center Stage

3:55 PM PT / 6:55 PM ET – Black Pumas, The Parish

4:10 PM PT / 7:10 PM ET – Nathaniel Rateliff, Boulder Theater

4:50 PM PT / 7:50 PM ET – Reba McEntire, Ryman Auditorium

5:30 PM PT / 8:30 PM ET – The Revivalists, Tipitina’s

6:05 PM PT / 9:05 PM ET – The Lumineers, Boulder Theater

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily (if there’s news) at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2020 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.