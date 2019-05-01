Indies cover Rilo Kiley’s ‘Execution…’ (Mannequin Pussy, Sad13, Diet Cig, Adult Mom)…

Not much happening this weekend, if anything. If you know of something cool, put it in the comments section. It’ll probably be the last nice weekend of the year, so get out and enjoy it.

Lots of new music coming out today, too. I’ll be checking out new ones by METZ, Future Islands, Touche Amore, The Budos Band, Yo La Tengo, Peach Kelli Pop and Cut Worms, among others. There seems to be no let-up in new music releases in the COVID Era.

No Bad Words for the Coast Today: The Execution of All Things Covers Comp (2020, AV Club)

Today AV Club announced the release of No Bad Words for the Coast Today: The Execution of All Things Covers Comp. It’s just like what it sounds: a collection of covers of Rilo Kiley’s 2002 Saddle Creek Records’ debut The Execution of All Things by some of the hottest indie stars of today, including Mannequin Pussy, Diet Cig, Adult Mom, Sad13 (Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz) and a bunch I’m not familiar with like Gay Meat, Verdigrls and Sailor Boyfriend.

From now through Nov. 6 (album release date), all album proceeds will be donated to G.L.I.T.S., a NYC-based non-profit, social justice, advocacy and service organization addressing the health and rights crises faced by transgender sex workers. Pre-order the compilation via Bandcamp (exclusive).

I’ve always liked this album but never thought it would receive a covers treatment. Then again, why would any really good album need to a covers treatment? It’s a novelty, I guess. Anyway, check out the first couple songs available today on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://untilcricketsguideyouback.bandcamp.com/album/no-bad-words-for-the-coast-today-the-execution-of-all-things-covers-comp-2">No Bad Words For The Coast Today: The Execution Of All Things Covers Comp by Mannequin Pussy</a>

<a href="https://untilcricketsguideyouback.bandcamp.com/album/no-bad-words-for-the-coast-today-the-execution-of-all-things-covers-comp-2">No Bad Words For The Coast Today: The Execution Of All Things Covers Comp by Sad13</a>

Have a great weekend.

