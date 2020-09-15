Glow in the Dark gets all puppet-y; Stephen Malkmus reschedules Omaha date…

A screen cap from the new video for Glow in the Dark’s “Phantasy.”

Yesterday Aaron Gum, half of the duo Glow in the Dark along with Lawrence Deal, sent the following new video for the track “Phantasy.”

“‘Phantasy’ was filmed by the two of us in the early days of the pandemic,” Gum said. “We had to get creative with operating the camera and performing multiple puppets at the same time.”

He said COVID has hampered the release of the next GITD album release. The duo were on track for an album release show in October “with us carefully working on tightening up tracks throughout spring and summer until Lawrence became sick and tested positive for COVID-19,” Gum said. “We lost most of August and pulled out of the Bemis outdoor concert event ‘LOW END on the Bricks’ for safety. We had been working together in my home studio just two days before he started showing symptoms… so I self quarantined for a few weeks as he was recovering.”

In addition, Facebook “unpublished” GOTD’s band page for no apparent reason, and no way to get it back.

“Obviously everybody is concerned by COVID and bands are now becoming more aware of how easily Facebook can delete their content,” Gum said. “We have faced both in the past month.”

That said, Glow in the Dark still plans to finish the album this fall, but there’s no ETA on its release. Until then, check out the new video:.

In something-to-look-forward-to news, today Stephen Malkmus announced rescheduled tour dates in support of Traditional Techniques (2020, Matador), and Omaha is on the list — April 10, 2021, at The Waiting Room. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that masks will have become a thing of the past by then (but I’m doubtful).

