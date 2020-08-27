Lincoln Calling to go virtual Oct. 1-3; Mesonjixx, Higgins on the bricks tonight…

Lincoln Calling 2020 will be streamed Oct. 1-3.

COVID-19 is making this year’s Lincoln Calling festival a virtual affair. The organization today announced the 2020 full line-up, performing on “three virtual stages” over three days, Oct. 1-3.

“Even though we can’t hang out and celebrate in person this year, we are dedicated to bring you the concerts, education panels, and art installations you have become accustomed to each and every year at Lincoln Calling,” said the press release. “Join us across three digital stages, as we broadcast live on YouTube, Facebook, and LincolnCalling.com.”

The line-up includes Oshun, Mykki Blanco, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Adult., Madame Gandhi and Kississippi, as well as locals Domestica, And How, Bach Mai and more. The full line-up is at lincolncalling.com.

While the event is technically free over streaming platforms, the organization is accepting “pay what you can” tickets with all proceeds going to support “Nebraska’s arts and culture, with a percentage of the proceeds being donated directly to our Lincoln Calling music venues, who are facing difficult times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

* * *

Remember how I said there should be more outdoor live events with proper social distancing? Well the Bemis Center is doing just that tonight outside at Low End, which I guess means outside the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts.

The line-up for the show, titled Low End on the Bricks, is Omaha R&B artist Mesonjixx, electronic instrumentalist / local legend Dereck Higgins, and synth performer teetah. While the good news is the show is free; the bad news is the limited-attendance event has been been SOLD OUT for weeks.

Still, you can watch the performances virtually from home via twitch.tv/bemiscenter or the Bemis Facebook page from 6 to 10 p.m.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily (if there’s news) at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2020 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.