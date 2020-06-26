Tim Kasher and Cannes, directs new video; Stir cancels summer 2020; Jack Hotel (virtually), Glow in the Dark Saturday…

The Good Reverend Kasher from a screen shot of the new Mountain Time video.

Some Tim Kasher news.

First off, Kasher has a new film script called “I Have to Have You,” which is being pimped by SXSW at Fantastic 7, a pitching session held yesterday at Cannes Marche du Film Online.

“It’s being repped by SXSW this year in a ‘genre’ section for the Cannes Film Festival,” Kasher said. “I’m working with Travis Stevens / Snowfort Pictures, we are looking for funding to shoot it.”

The script’s description in Variety, tinsel town’s trade publication: “Tim Kasher’s U.S. horror thriller, “I Have to Have You,” produced by Travis Stevens, focuses on a heavy metal rocker obsessed with a young woman. Kasher explains that the pic is about the male gaze, voyeurism, objectification and surveillance society.”

And then today the Austin band Mountain Time premiered a video for the single “Rosemary, Etc.,” off the band’s just released full-length Music for Looking Animals (Spartan Records). The video was directed by Tim Kasher, who also plays the role of a shifty preacher. And look for some other familiar faces who make cameos throughout the video. Mountain Time is the latest project by Chris Simpson of classic emo bands Mineral and The Gloria Record.

* * *

Adding to the COVID misery, Stir Cove today announced it’s cancelling its summer 2020 concert season.

“This is the first time in its 17-year history of entertainment in Council Bluffs that the Summer Concert Series will take a hiatus,” said Regional VP Missy Hardersen. “The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and community is always our highest priority, therefore; we have decided to cancel the series normally scheduled throughout the summer season.”

Gonna be a long summer…

* * *

Saturday night Lincoln folk country act Jack Hotel tonight celebrates the release of its new album, A Town Called Hesitation (Sower Records) via Facebook live. The show starts with an album listening party at 6 p.m. More info here.

<a href="http://jackhotel.bandcamp.com/track/john-on-the-train-in-san-antonio-2">John on the Train in San Antonio by Jack Hotel</a>

* * *

Also Saturday night, electro-prog act Glow in the Dark opens for Flux Amuck at The Waiting Room. This is an actual live event. Live and Obey opens at 8 p.m. It’s $7. The minimum 4-ticket purchase requirement has been dropped, but you still have to sit at a table.

That’s all I got. Have a great weekend.

* * *

