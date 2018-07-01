Memories… light the corners of my mind…; Social Resonance (Rebecca Lowry, Mike Schlesinger) tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Think about all the rock shows we had to choose from just a year ago from this week. Phoebe and Conor’s Better Oblivion Community Center was playing a sold out show at The Slowdown; Wild Powwers was playing at O’Leaver’s, Black Moth Super Rainbow was at The Waiting Room as was The Nadas, ADULT. was at Slowdown Jr., and a slew of local bands including Gerald Lee Jr., Minne Lussa, The Natural States and Death Cow were playing clubs all over town.

This weekend all we got is a bunch of live streams and our record collections to keep us going. Look, this COVID thing isn’t going to last forever, right?

Well, one thing to look forward to is happening tonight in your living room. Social Resonance is a live streaming project coming at you tonight at 9:30 from a closed-up Sydney in Benson. Produced by Ian Aeillo with the help of some local technical wiz kid, the show will include performances from singer / songwriters Rebecca Lowry and Mike Schlesinger and probably a few other surprises.

It’s streaming via YouTube from this link: https://youtu.be/xPa5hWnBKkQ If you click on the link in the YouTube app you can send it to your SmartTV, which Ian implores you do for maximum viewing pleasure. If you don’t have a SmartTV (or a TV) just watch it below:

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

I plan on sitting back with an ice cold Rolling Rock and some of my favorite take-out and enjoying the whole show in my living room. I’d love it if performers and venues were able to do more of these kind of scheduled streamed rock shows, at least until things get back to normal…

Have a great weekend.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2020 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.