Digital Leather, Universe Contest, BFF, Kamasi Washington tonight; Black Lips, Las Cruxes Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’s a surprisingly busy weekend musicwise.

Tonight at The Sydney in Benson, Digital Leather headlines the monthly Benson First Friday program. Find out what Shawn Foree and Co. have been up to. Joining them are Universe Contest and DJ Wafflez. Featured art artist is Finn Bainbridge. 10 p.m., $5.

Since you’re in Benson anyway, might as well drop over to The Little Gallery, 5901 Maple St. (the east bay of the Masonic Lodge storefronts) where we’re featuring the art of John Stillmunks for an opening that runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Come by and say hi! I’ll be there sometime after 7 p.m., likely with beer in hand.

If it weren’t for Benson First Friday I’d be down at The Slowdown tonight for the big Kamasi Washington concert. His 2015 album The Epic is a modern jazz odyssey. Tickets are still available for $35. Mesonjixx opens at 8 p.m.

<a href="http://kamasiwashington.bandcamp.com/album/the-epic-1">The Epic by Kamasi Washington</a>

There’s also a Guster show going on tonight at Scottish Rite Hall, but it’s SOLD OUT. By the way it’s “an evening of acoustic music and improv,” whatever that means (but it can’t be good). Starts at 8 p.m.

The red hot show tomorrow night (Saturday) is veteran garage punk band Black Lips at Slowdown Jr. I’m kind of surprised this one hasn’t sold out yet. Joining them are Poppy Jean Crawford and Omaha’s And How. 8 p.m., $20.

<a href="http://blacklips.bandcamp.com/album/sing-in-a-world-thats-falling-apart">Sing In A World That’s Falling Apart by Black Lips</a>

Maybe it’s not sold out because everyone is planning on seeing Omaha’s favorite Spanish-language punk band Las Cruxes at The Brothers Lounge. Joining them are I Hear Thud and Mere Shadows. BTW, this is a Burger Revolution show! $5, 10 p.m.

Then suddenly it’s Sunday…

Everyone’s favorite wandering poet / retired musician Kyle Harvey will be in town at the Omaha Film Festival Sunday afternoon for the screening of his documentary It’s Nice to be With You Always: A Film about Neeli Cherkovski. The film screens at 12:15 p.m. at Aksarben Cinema #6, with a soundtrack that includes music from our old friend Jake Bellows and Neva Dinova. For more information, go to omahafilmfestival.org

Also Sunday, the folks in Relax, It’s Science are hosting a listening party for their new album Now It’s Your Problem at Hi Fi House. Drinks start at 4 p.m. followed by listening at 5 and Q&A at 5:45. And it’s free!

That’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend and WASH YOUR HANDS!

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2020 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.