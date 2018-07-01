New SAVAK album drops April 10; new Disq single; new Ben McLaughlin extended single…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Local legend now Brooklyn-ite Mike Jaworski — a.k.a. Jaws — emailed to say that his band SAVAK has a new LP titled Rotting Teeth in the Horse’s Mouth coming out April 10 on Earnest Jennings Record Co. This is their fourth full length in five years.

From the Brooklyn Vegan article: “The band recorded the album at their Gowanus studio and the record features appearances by Scott McCloud (Girls Against Boys, Paramount Styles), Michael Hampton (The Faith, One Last Wish, Fake Names), and Anthony Roman (Radio 4).”

Check out the first single, “Listening,” via Bandcamp and pre-order your copy.

* * *

Speaking of pre-orders, today I pre-ordered the limited edition Disq debut, Collector, on Saddle Creek — the first vinyl album I’ve purchased this year. It comes out March 6, but they just dropped their second video for the song “Loneliness.” Check it below and pre-order that one here.

* * *

And finally, former Omahan now yurt-dweller in Cumberland Gap, TN, Ben McLaughlin, has a new five-song extended single released last Friday for the tune “On Line,” available from his website.

“I left Omaha in 2015 for school at Loyola University New Orleans and had been returning most summers, but finally took off for TN this past August,” McLaughlin said. “The tracks were all played, engineered, mixed and mastered by yours truly.”

* * *

