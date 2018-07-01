Little Brazil, Those Far Out Arrows, Eric in Outerspace, #BFF tonight; Leafblower, Her Flyaway Manner Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’s looking like an all-Sydney weekend (when have I ever said that before?).

Tonight at The Sydney in Benson a sweet Benson First Friday show is headlined by Little Brazil (Max Trax Records) with Those Far Out Arrows (High Dive Records) and Eric in Outerspace. $5, 10 p.m.

And since you’ll be in Benson before the show to get some grub (or whatever), drop by The Little Gallery at 5901 Maple (just across the street from The Sydney in the east bay of the Masonic Lodge Building) for “Hatch” by artist Pecha. The opening reception runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Come by, say hi.

Also tonight, Lookout Lounge has an old-school punk show with The Shidiots, Cordial Spew, Old Empires and Wyldra. $5, 8:30 p.m

Tomorrow night (Saturday) it’s back to The Sydney for Leafblower (Max Trax Records) celebrating the release of a new 7-inch with Lincoln pals Her Flyaway Manner and Omaha grinders Living Conditions. $5, 10 p.m.

Also Saturday night, The Dive Kings return to fabulous O’Leaver’s with Side Piece and Faded. 9 p.m., $5.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend…

* * *

