Solid Goldberg, Marcey Yates, BFF, Minne Lussa, Ragged Company tonight; James Mendenhall trib listening party, Jocko Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Is it the weekend already? Strange what these holidays do with your perception of time.

Tonight’s marquee show is at…. The Sydney! Where it’s a celebration of Benson First Friday (#BFF). Headlining the festivities is Midwest legend Dave Goldberg and his groovy project Solid Goldberg. Dave’s been in some of the most iconic local bands in the past 20 years, including Sucettes and The Carsinogents, just to name a couple. You’ve never seen him quite like this. Joining him tonight at The Sydney are hip-hop artist Marcey Yates and The Natural States. $5, 10 p.m.

If you’re going to be in Benson anyway, you might as well walk across the street from The Sydney to The Little Gallery, 5901 Maple St., where tonight we’re presenting a group show called “Conditions,” featuring the work of four artists with chronic medical conditions: Mary Ensz, Jeff Mack, Jennifer Novak Haar and Jennifer Shannon. The opening runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Come by, say hi!

Also tonight, that French-crooning Matt Rutledge and his band Minne Lussa open for Farewell Transmission and Soul Ghost at Slowdown Jr. 8 p.m., $10.

Finally, Omaha Americana folk band Ragged Company headlines tonight at fabulous O’Leaver’s. Joining them are Satellite Junction and Jeremy Mercy. $7, 10 p.m.

Tomorrow night (Saturday) at Hi-Fi House get a first listen of I’ll Send You The Stars, a tribute album to the late, great James Mendenhall of The Prom, released today on Barsuk Records. Mendenhall and David Broecker, both former Omahans, formed the band in Seattle in the early 2000s. Prior to that, Mendenhall was in a slew of bands including Calico with Vic Padios and Clark Baechle of The Faint. (Read a brief history from a 2002 Lazy-i article). Mendenhall died from a heart condition in Portland Jan. 1, 2019. The tribute album features contributions from Tim Kasher, Little Brazil, Ben Gibbard, Calico, Telekinesis, Young Elk and more. The listening party runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday night at Hi-Fi House and is free.

Finally, Midtown Art Supply, 2578 Harney St., is hosting a Fargo punk invasion Saturday night headlined by death metal act Maul, with “Fargo melodic punk” act Baltic to Boardwalk and Body By Torture. Sandwiched in between is Omaha hardcore band Jocko. $7, 8 p.m.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

Relive the classics of the year gone by with the Lazy-i Best of 2019 Comp CD!

The collection includes my favorite indie tunes I’ve come across throughout last year as part of my tireless work as a music critic for Lazy-i. Among those represented: DIIV, Hand Habits, Uh Oh, Sharon Van Etten, Orville Peck, Simon Joyner, Prettiest Eyes, Purple Mountains and lots more.

To enter, send me an email with your mailing address to tim.mcmahan@gmail.com. Hurry, contest deadline is Monday, Jan. 6, at midnight.

Or listen on Spotify. Simply click this link or search “Lazy-i” in Spotify and you’ll find the 2019 playlist along with a few from past years, too!

* * *

