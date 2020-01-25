InDreama, Glow in the Dark, Perfect Form, Unexplained Death tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

We have a stacked Friday night and nothing on Saturday. I’m fine with that since I’ll probably be three sheets to the wind after tonight.

The problem here is that we have so many shows going on at the same time.

On top of my list: InDreama tonight at Reverb Lounge. I wrote about the band a couple days ago (see here), and have yet to catch them with this new line-up. It’s a strong bill that also includes those French-singing rockers in Minne Lussa and the electronic stylings of Glow in the Dark (featuring InDreama’s Aaron Gum). $8, 9 p.m.

This aerobic video works for every song, why not one of ours? Glow in the Dark is back! Friday Jan 31st opening for InDreama & Minne Lussa at Reverb Lounge#glowshow#doomsdayclock Posted by Glow in the Dark on Saturday, January 25, 2020

Also tonight just around the corner, Matt Whipkey’s poli-punk project Unexplained Death opens for tribute band Bennie and the Gents (Who tonight are doing a Bowie tribute). Will Matt tap into some deep inner anger after Trump gets acquitted today? Find out 9 p.m. $12.

Meanwhile, Perfect Form debuts tonight at fabulous O’Leaver’s. Perfect Form is a Lincoln band that includes Jim Reilly and Courtney Nore of Pharmacy Spirits, with Oli Blaha and Eric Maly (Polecat/Slow, Pioneers). There’s lots of buzz going on about this set. It’s a loaded show with Silversphere and Denver’s Colfax Speed Queen. $7. 10 p.m. start time.

Something tells me I’ll be driving around Omaha a lot tonight, just like the old days.

That’s it for the weekend. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

