Garst tonight; Aussie benefit w/And How Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

I’m getting tired of writing “slim pickings this weekend” every weekend, but, well, just ain’t shit going on. I know it’s the dead of winter, but we used to have at least one decent indie show to point people towards per weekend in “the old days.” Here’s what we have:

— Brothers has no live stuff this weekend.

— O’Leaver’s has a DJ tonight and a metal cover band tomorrow night.

— The Sydney has a DJ tomorrow.

Tomorrow night (Saturday) there’s an Australia bush fire benefit at Pet Shop Gallery in Benson featuring band And How and friends. The show starts at 7:30 and all donations go to Australian Red Cross.

Lookout Lounge has an EP release show for Omaha pop-punkers Dsm5. Joining them are Cordial Spew, Hosting Monsters and Bombs Blast. $5, 9 p.m.

Young rockers Garst are playing at Reverb tonight with Barstal Boys. $5, 8 p.m. That does it for the One Percent properties.

Slowdown Jr. tonight has a local funk/blues show with Black Swan Theory, Josh Hoyer and the Soul Colossal and Funk Trek tonight. $15, 9 p.m. And that does it for The Slowdown for the weekend.

And that, my friends, is it. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2020 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.